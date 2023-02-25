PDT Partners LLC Sells 14,772 Shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

PDT Partners LLC trimmed its position in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,772 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Textainer Group worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Textainer Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,437,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,337,000 after purchasing an additional 122,974 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in Textainer Group by 46.6% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,298,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,013,000 after acquiring an additional 731,074 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,229,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,796,000 after acquiring an additional 95,635 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Textainer Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,005,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,012,000 after purchasing an additional 20,980 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 818,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,429,000 after purchasing an additional 43,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

Textainer Group Price Performance

Shares of TGH opened at $32.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.87. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $25.47 and a 52-week high of $40.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.27.

Textainer Group Increases Dividend

Textainer Group Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Textainer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio is 16.34%.

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment includes standard dry freight containers and also includes refrigerated and other special-purpose containers.

