PDT Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

PDT Partners LLC decreased its stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,815 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Smartsheet by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Smartsheet from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on Smartsheet from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Smartsheet from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.17.

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $43.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.81 and a 200 day moving average of $36.69. Smartsheet Inc has a 1-year low of $25.09 and a 1-year high of $58.22.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $199.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.66 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.17%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 1,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $56,497.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at $460,543.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 1,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $56,497.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at $460,543.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Pete Godbole sold 2,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $93,308.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,951.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

