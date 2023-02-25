PARSIQ Price Tops $0.14 on Major Exchanges (PRQ)

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. One PARSIQ token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000609 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PARSIQ has a total market capitalization of $25.04 million and $1.47 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PARSIQ has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ’s launch date was October 1st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 179,375,032 tokens. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PARSIQ is https://reddit.com/r/parsiq_net. PARSIQ’s official website is parsiq.net. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.net.

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

