Osmosis Price Tops $0.94 on Exchanges (OSMO)

Osmosis (OSMO) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One Osmosis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.94 or 0.00004102 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Osmosis has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. Osmosis has a total market capitalization of $463.21 million and approximately $9.60 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 40.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.61 or 0.00421166 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 66.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,399.38 or 0.27898796 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Osmosis Profile

Osmosis’ launch date was February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 325,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 492,590,761 coins. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here. Osmosis’ official website is osmosis.zone.

Osmosis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Osmosis is a decentralized peer-to-peer blockchain that people can use to create liquidity and trade IBC enabled tokens. The Osmosis blockchain is made up of free, public, and open-source software.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Osmosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Osmosis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Osmosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

