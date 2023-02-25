Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Price Target Lowered to $96.00 at Oppenheimer

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer from $106.00 to $96.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the energy company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ormat Technologies’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Roth Capital restated a neutral rating on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ormat Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.75.

Ormat Technologies Stock Up 1.3 %

ORA stock opened at $83.52 on Friday. Ormat Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $67.28 and a fifty-two week high of $101.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.49.

Ormat Technologies Announces Dividend

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $205.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.33 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ormat Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORA. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Ormat Technologies by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 533 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

