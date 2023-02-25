Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, February 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0912 per share on Friday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Origin Energy’s previous dividend of $0.0014454.

Origin Energy Stock Performance

Origin Energy stock opened at $5.42 on Friday. Origin Energy has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $5.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.47.

About Origin Energy

Origin Energy Ltd. is an integrated energy company, which engages in exploration and production of natural gas, electricity generation, wholesale and retail sale of electricity and gas, and sale of liquefied natural gas. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Markets, Integrated Gas, and Corporate.

