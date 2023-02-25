Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, February 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0912 per share on Friday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Origin Energy’s previous dividend of $0.0014454.
Origin Energy Stock Performance
Origin Energy stock opened at $5.42 on Friday. Origin Energy has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $5.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.47.
About Origin Energy
