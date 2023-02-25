O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Bought by Redwood Investment Management LLC

Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at $657,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 220,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $154,863,000 after buying an additional 4,979 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 22.2% in the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 2,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.0% in the third quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at $327,000. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on ORLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. MKM Partners raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $865.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $893.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $859.60.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $9.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $831.82. The company had a trading volume of 324,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,302. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $824.11 and its 200 day moving average is $785.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $562.90 and a twelve month high of $873.94.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.66. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 234.76%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total transaction of $1,285,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,550.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $848.00, for a total value of $424,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total transaction of $1,285,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,550.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

