Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Position Decreased by Guardian Capital Advisors LP

Guardian Capital Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,060 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,115 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Open Text were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text in the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 4.2% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 30,665 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its position in Open Text by 30.1% during the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 12,604 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Open Text by 72.0% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 324,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,248,000 after acquiring an additional 135,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in Open Text by 7.3% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 27,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Stock Performance

Shares of Open Text stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.12. The company had a trading volume of 369,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,496. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.85. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Open Text Co. has a 1-year low of $24.91 and a 1-year high of $44.10.

Open Text Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.243 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.51%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OTEX shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Open Text from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Open Text from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Open Text from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Open Text from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Open Text currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.71.

About Open Text

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

