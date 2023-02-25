Ontology Market Cap Achieves $222.25 Million (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. Over the last seven days, Ontology has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. Ontology has a market capitalization of $222.25 million and approximately $27.55 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001095 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,606.97 or 0.06929065 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00079020 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00028381 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00056183 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000344 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00009986 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00027150 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001107 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official website is ont.io. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ontology

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

