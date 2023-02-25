One Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYF. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 231.5% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 157.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SYF traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.80. 3,165,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,429,731. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.04. The stock has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.63. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $27.22 and a 12-month high of $43.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 17.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.08%.

Insider Activity at Synchrony Financial

In related news, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $2,495,468.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 762,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,841,689. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYF has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet raised Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.27.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

