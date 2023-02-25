One Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 972 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter worth $29,000. Rain Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 38.2% in the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter worth $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter worth $49,000. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total transaction of $369,271.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,925.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total transaction of $369,271.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,925.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total value of $2,703,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,816 shares in the company, valued at $57,977,384.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,804 shares of company stock worth $4,635,456. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Stock Down 1.4 %

SPGI traded down $4.75 on Friday, reaching $343.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,071,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,879. The stock has a market cap of $110.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.32 and a 1 year high of $423.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $355.77 and its 200 day moving average is $345.99.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. S&P Global had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 29.05%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.15 EPS. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Atlantic Securities upgraded S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $356.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on S&P Global to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.56.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

