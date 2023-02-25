Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Purchased by Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 683.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,016,000 after buying an additional 2,579,717 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,760,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,137,000 after buying an additional 972,172 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,646,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,758,000 after buying an additional 480,191 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,398,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 20.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,444,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,500,000 after purchasing an additional 406,617 shares during the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

OMC opened at $91.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.84. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.31 and a fifty-two week high of $96.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 41.20%. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.96%.

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

