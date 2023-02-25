Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Shares Acquired by One Wealth Advisors LLC

One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,821 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OLN. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Olin by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Olin by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after purchasing an additional 6,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Olin by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Olin from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Olin from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Olin from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Olin from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Olin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OLN traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,360,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,034. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.74 and its 200 day moving average is $54.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.47. Olin Co. has a twelve month low of $41.33 and a twelve month high of $67.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Olin had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 50.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Olin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.04%.

Insider Transactions at Olin

In other news, VP Damian Gumpel sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $814,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,760.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Damian Gumpel sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $814,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,760.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Heidi S. Alderman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $128,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

