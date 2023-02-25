Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Saturday, May 20th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th.
Old National Bancorp Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ ONBPP opened at $25.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.43. Old National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $24.40 and a 12-month high of $27.44.
About Old National Bancorp
