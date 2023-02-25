OKC Token Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $268.53 Million (OKT)

OKC Token (OKT) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 24th. One OKC Token token can now be purchased for $32.50 or 0.00140780 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OKC Token has a market cap of $268.53 million and $31.30 million worth of OKC Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OKC Token has traded up 25.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $99.13 or 0.00427883 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000105 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,570.34 or 0.28360353 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000174 BTC.

About OKC Token

OKC Token launched on January 17th, 2021. OKC Token’s total supply is 11,547,688 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,847,468 tokens. The official website for OKC Token is www.okx.com/okc. The official message board for OKC Token is medium.com/@okcofficial. OKC Token’s official Twitter account is @okcnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OKC Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OKT is the native token of the OKC ecosystem, providing immediate utility and benefits — such as voting rights, staking privileges and transaction fee payments — for decentralized exchanges and other DeFi applications built on the network. The OKT genesis block contains an initial minting of 10 million OKT, which will be distributed to OKB holders who stake their OKB on OKX Jumpstart. OKT has the same halving model as Bitcoin, where its block reward is cut in half roughly every three years. The block reward is 0.5 OKT and the theoretical upper limit of OKT's total supply is about 41.69 million.OKT holders obtain voting rights by staking their tokens. One address can vote for up to 30 different validator candidates, and the number of votes for each validator candidate that the address has supported depends on the amount of OKT the address has staked.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKC Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKC Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKC Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

