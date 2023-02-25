Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) Hits New 52-Week High at $7.39

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBELF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.39 and last traded at $7.37, with a volume of 1429661 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.82.

Obsidian Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.47.

About Obsidian Energy

Obsidian Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company. The firm engages in exploring, developing, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin directly and through investments in securities of subsidiaries holding such interests.

