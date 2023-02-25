NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Price Target Lowered to $130.00 at Robert W. Baird

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

NV5 Global Price Performance

Shares of NVEE traded down $15.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 637,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,370. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. NV5 Global has a 1-year low of $95.51 and a 1-year high of $154.97.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Tardan Francois sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $643,356.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,027.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Tardan Francois sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $643,356.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,027.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 6,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.75, for a total value of $982,153.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,091,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,578 shares of company stock valued at $4,230,310 in the last three months. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NV5 Global

About NV5 Global

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in NV5 Global by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in NV5 Global by 1,730.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NV5 Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in NV5 Global by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in NV5 Global by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. 65.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.