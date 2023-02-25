NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Price Target Lowered to $130.00 at Robert W. Baird

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Shares of NVEE traded down $15.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 637,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,370. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. NV5 Global has a 1-year low of $95.51 and a 1-year high of $154.97.
In other news, Director Tardan Francois sold 4,600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $643,356.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,090 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $572,027.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 6,978 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.75, for a total value of $982,153.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,696 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,091,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,578 shares of company stock valued at $4,230,310 in the last three months. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.
