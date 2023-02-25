NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (NWHUF) to Issue Dividend of $0.05 on March 15th

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, February 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0494 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

OTCMKTS NWHUF opened at $7.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.25 and its 200-day moving average is $7.98. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $11.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NWHUF has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.75 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Scotiabank cut shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$15.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

About NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the provision of access to a portfolio of international healthcare real estate infrastructure to investors. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Canada, Brazil, and Australasia. The firm has interests in medical office buildings, clinics, and hospitals.

Featured Articles

