Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.53-$1.58 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.86. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Nomad Foods also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.50-1.55 EPS.

Nomad Foods Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE NOMD traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.42. 821,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,421. Nomad Foods has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $25.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on NOMD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Nomad Foods from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Nomad Foods from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.57.

Institutional Trading of Nomad Foods

About Nomad Foods

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Trust purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Nomad Foods by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,842,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,171,000 after purchasing an additional 476,977 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Nomad Foods by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in Nomad Foods by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,081,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,643,000 after purchasing an additional 211,812 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Nomad Foods by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. The firm offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin on April 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.