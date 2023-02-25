Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.53-$1.58 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.86. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Nomad Foods also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.50-1.55 EPS.
Nomad Foods Trading Up 3.3 %
Shares of NYSE NOMD traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.42. 821,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,421. Nomad Foods has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $25.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.74.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently commented on NOMD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Nomad Foods from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Nomad Foods from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.57.
Institutional Trading of Nomad Foods
About Nomad Foods
Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. The firm offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin on April 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nomad Foods (NOMD)
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
- Analysts Holding As Pfizer Waits On Two Phase 3 Studies
Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.