Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) Director Purchases $62,600.00 in Stock

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey C. Royal purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.26 per share, for a total transaction of $62,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,572 shares in the company, valued at $404,220.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Nicholas Financial Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NICK traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.20. The stock had a trading volume of 12,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,456. The firm has a market cap of $78.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.86. The company has a current ratio of 28.88, a quick ratio of 28.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Nicholas Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.23 and a twelve month high of $11.79.

Institutional Trading of Nicholas Financial

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in Nicholas Financial by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 612,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Nicholas Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nicholas Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. 55.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nicholas Financial Company Profile

Nicholas Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer finance services. The firm acquires and services automobile finance instalment contracts for purchases of used and new automobiles and light trucks. It also offers direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

