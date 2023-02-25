NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.28-8.48 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.35-2.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.41 billion. NICE also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.28-$8.48 EPS.

NICE Stock Down 2.9 %

NICE stock traded down $6.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $203.99. The company had a trading volume of 464,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,675. NICE has a 1 year low of $164.65 and a 1 year high of $235.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.00, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $205.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NICE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of NICE from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NICE from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of NICE from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of NICE from $301.00 to $277.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $253.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NICE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in NICE by 163.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 205,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,973,000 after purchasing an additional 127,266 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,626,000 after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 668.7% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 44,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,761,000 after acquiring an additional 38,771 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,627,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,017,000 after acquiring an additional 32,312 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 255,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,003,000 after acquiring an additional 31,060 shares during the period. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

