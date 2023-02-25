NEXT (LON:NXT) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5,841.92

Shares of NEXT plc (LON:NXT – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 5,841.92 ($70.35) and traded as high as GBX 6,944 ($83.62). NEXT shares last traded at GBX 6,848 ($82.47), with a volume of 226,867 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NXT shares. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,500 ($90.32) price objective on shares of NEXT in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of NEXT from GBX 6,000 ($72.25) to GBX 5,600 ($67.44) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NEXT from GBX 8,100 ($97.54) to GBX 7,000 ($84.30) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($68.64) target price on shares of NEXT in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 6,485.71 ($78.10).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6,414.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5,850.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 1,219.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.88, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

