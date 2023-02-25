Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Given New $56.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $61.00 to $56.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

NEM has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $56.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Newmont from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Fundamental Research restated a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective (down from $63.91) on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Newmont from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.69.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $43.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Newmont has a 12 month low of $37.45 and a 12 month high of $86.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a PE ratio of -80.63 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.85.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.98% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Newmont will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently -407.40%.

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $145,260.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,973.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $530,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,643,540.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $145,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,788,973.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,100 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Newmont by 193.0% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

