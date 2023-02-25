Newmont Co. (NEM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on March 23rd

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th.

Newmont has raised its dividend by an average of 15.2% annually over the last three years. Newmont has a dividend payout ratio of 84.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Newmont to earn $2.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.9%.

Newmont Price Performance

Newmont stock opened at $43.54 on Friday. Newmont has a 52 week low of $37.45 and a 52 week high of $86.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). Newmont had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Newmont will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $530,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,643,540.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $144,690.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 33,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,263.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $530,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,643,540.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,353,100 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newmont

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Newmont by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 13,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NEM. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Newmont from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Newmont to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. TD Securities raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (down previously from $63.91) on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.69.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

