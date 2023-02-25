NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.17-$1.23 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.13. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on NTST. Raymond James cut shares of NETSTREIT from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of NETSTREIT from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NETSTREIT currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.29.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

NETSTREIT Stock Performance

NYSE:NTST traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.89. The stock had a trading volume of 917,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,993. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.22. NETSTREIT has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $23.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.99.

NETSTREIT Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NETSTREIT

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 500.03%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,815,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,659 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,404,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,262,000 after purchasing an additional 668,255 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,634,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,282,000 after purchasing an additional 146,701 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,417,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 196.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,074,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,842 shares in the last quarter.

About NETSTREIT

(Get Rating)

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.