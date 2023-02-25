NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Sold by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd cut its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 63.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,498 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 40,661 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in NetApp by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $691,339,000 after buying an additional 3,439,053 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in NetApp by 114.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,814,854 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $118,401,000 after purchasing an additional 967,832 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in NetApp by 233.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 648,847 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $42,331,000 after purchasing an additional 454,119 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 646,590 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $53,669,000 after buying an additional 412,291 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,823,258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,143,331,000 after buying an additional 294,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NetApp news, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $174,060.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NetApp news, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $174,060.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $135,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,481,350.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,207 shares of company stock worth $1,045,305 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NetApp Price Performance

NetApp stock opened at $65.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.24. The stock has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.18. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.08 and a 12-month high of $90.20.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 103.19% and a net margin of 19.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NTAP. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on NetApp from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Raymond James cut their price objective on NetApp from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of NetApp from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.35.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

