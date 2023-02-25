Neblio (NEBL) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.12 Million

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. Neblio has a total market capitalization of $33.28 million and $2.12 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neblio coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.68 or 0.00007303 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Neblio has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.84 or 0.00425565 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 66.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,481.10 or 0.28190194 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About Neblio

Neblio is a coin. Its genesis date was August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,818,366 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @neblioteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io. The Reddit community for Neblio is https://reddit.com/r/neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Neblio Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

