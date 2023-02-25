Neblio (NEBL) Price Down 2.7% Over Last Week

Neblio (NEBL) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 25th. One Neblio coin can now be purchased for about $1.65 or 0.00007153 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Neblio has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. Neblio has a total market capitalization of $32.65 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 33.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $98.72 or 0.00428672 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,539.60 or 0.28396037 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About Neblio

NEBL is a coin. It was first traded on August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,817,616 coins. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @neblioteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neblio is https://reddit.com/r/neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Neblio Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

