Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

NVTS has been the topic of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.83.

NASDAQ NVTS opened at $6.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.84. Navitas Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $3.11 and a 52-week high of $11.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 2.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $711,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $924,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,044,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,741,000 after purchasing an additional 9,185 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $319,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $8,462,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits used in power conversion and charging. It operates in the United States, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Belgium, China, Taiwan, and the Philippines. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in El Segundo, California.

