N-able (NYSE:NABL) Price Target Raised to $14.50

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $13.00 to $14.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NABL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of N-able from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of N-able from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Get N-able alerts:

N-able Stock Up 3.8 %

NABL opened at $12.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. N-able has a twelve month low of $8.12 and a twelve month high of $12.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.24 and a beta of 0.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About N-able

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NABL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in N-able during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in N-able by 298.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in N-able during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in N-able by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in N-able during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for N-able Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N-able and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.