My DeFi Pet 24 Hour Volume Hits $924,163.64 (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One My DeFi Pet token can now be bought for approximately $0.0729 or 0.00000318 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $2.14 million and $924,163.64 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 11.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get My DeFi Pet alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.62 or 0.01315453 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00005839 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000130 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00013850 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00033425 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $374.27 or 0.01632338 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

DPET is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,374,480 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for My DeFi Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My DeFi Pet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.