MUSE ENT NFT Price Down 17.8% Over Last Week (MSCT)

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. Over the last seven days, MUSE ENT NFT has traded 17.8% lower against the dollar. MUSE ENT NFT has a total market capitalization of $4.11 million and approximately $104.08 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MUSE ENT NFT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $99.30 or 0.00430930 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000106 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,577.38 or 0.28542588 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000164 BTC.

MUSE ENT NFT Profile

MUSE ENT NFT was first traded on June 20th, 2022. MUSE ENT NFT’s official website is msksoft.io. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent.

Buying and Selling MUSE ENT NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.00474058 USD and is down -18.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $101.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MUSE ENT NFT directly using U.S. dollars.

