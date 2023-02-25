MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) Price Reaches $0.0046

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 24th. One MUSE ENT NFT token can now be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, MUSE ENT NFT has traded down 17.8% against the US dollar. MUSE ENT NFT has a total market capitalization of $4.11 million and approximately $104.08 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MUSE ENT NFT Profile

MUSE ENT NFT launched on June 20th, 2022. The official website for MUSE ENT NFT is msksoft.io. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent.

MUSE ENT NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.00474058 USD and is down -18.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $101.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MUSE ENT NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MUSE ENT NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MUSE ENT NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

