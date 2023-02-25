Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.

Mullen Group Stock Performance

TSE:MTL opened at C$14.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.77. Mullen Group has a 1 year low of C$10.83 and a 1 year high of C$15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTL shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Mullen Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cormark reduced their price target on Mullen Group from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Scotiabank upgraded Mullen Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.40.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

Featured Stories

