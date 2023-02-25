MovieBloc Price Tops $0.0039 on Top Exchanges (MBL)

MovieBloc (MBL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One MovieBloc token can now be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MovieBloc has traded 0% lower against the dollar. MovieBloc has a market capitalization of $60.27 million and approximately $15.60 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MovieBloc

MovieBloc launched on December 12th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,578,706,221 tokens. MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc. MovieBloc’s official website is www.moviebloc.com. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MovieBloc Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MovieBloc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MovieBloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

