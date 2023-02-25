MovieBloc Price Hits $0.0039 on Major Exchanges (MBL)

MovieBloc (MBL) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 24th. One MovieBloc token can currently be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. MovieBloc has a total market capitalization of $60.43 million and $17.45 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MovieBloc

MovieBloc’s genesis date was December 12th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,578,706,221 tokens. MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc and its Facebook page is accessible here. MovieBloc’s official website is www.moviebloc.com.

MovieBloc Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem.”

