Moonriver (MOVR) Price Down 14.1% Over Last Week

Moonriver (MOVR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 25th. One Moonriver token can now be purchased for $9.84 or 0.00042729 BTC on major exchanges. Moonriver has a market cap of $62.64 million and $5.01 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Moonriver has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar.

Moonriver Token Profile

Moonriver’s genesis date was May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,685,513 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,364,368 tokens. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonriver’s official website is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver. The official message board for Moonriver is medium.com/moonriver-network. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Moonriver Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonriver should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonriver using one of the exchanges listed above.

