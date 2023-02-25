ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Price Target Raised to $143.00 at Barrington Research

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Barrington Research from $138.00 to $143.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on ModivCare from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ MODV traded down $5.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.04. The stock had a trading volume of 192,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,529. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -43.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.18. ModivCare has a 1 year low of $73.06 and a 1 year high of $121.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

In related news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 89,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.09 per share, with a total value of $6,774,520.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,371,088 shares in the company, valued at $104,326,085.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODV. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the first quarter valued at $776,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of ModivCare by 8.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ModivCare by 24.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ModivCare by 60.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of ModivCare by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter.

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

