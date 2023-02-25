Modiv Inc. (MDV) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 27th

Modiv Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0958 per share on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.
Modiv Trading Up 3.0 %
Shares of MDV stock opened at $12.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.89. Modiv has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $24.00.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently commented on MDV shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on Modiv from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Modiv in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Modiv in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Modiv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.30.
About Modiv
Modiv Inc, (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases.
