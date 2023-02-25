Modiv Inc. (MDV) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 27th

Modiv Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0958 per share on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.

Modiv Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of MDV stock opened at $12.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.89. Modiv has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $24.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on MDV shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on Modiv from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Modiv in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Modiv in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Modiv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Modiv

About Modiv

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDV. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Modiv during the second quarter worth approximately $298,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Modiv by 851.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 8,971 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Modiv by 1,706.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Modiv by 365.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 63,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Modiv by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 307,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after buying an additional 111,266 shares during the last quarter. 6.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Modiv Inc, (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases.

