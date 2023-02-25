Mizuho Increases Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Price Target to $200.00

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Cheniere Energy from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $198.50.

Shares of LNG opened at $157.77 on Friday. Cheniere Energy has a 12-month low of $120.09 and a 12-month high of $182.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 1.00.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $8.70. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 249.96% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($5.22) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy will post -7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is -10.35%.

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $382,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,473. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 231,563 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,725,000 after purchasing an additional 90,563 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 966,472 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $105,271,000 after purchasing an additional 272,623 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,719 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 281,153 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,175 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

