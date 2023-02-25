Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group cut their price objective on Mister Car Wash to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mister Car Wash has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.38.

Shares of Mister Car Wash stock opened at $9.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.66. Mister Car Wash has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $16.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.03.

In other Mister Car Wash news, COO Mayra Idali Chimienti sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total transaction of $190,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 281,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,685,891.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Mister Car Wash by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 153.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter.

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of June 16, 2022, it operated 407 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

