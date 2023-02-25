MinePlex (PLEX) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $52.03 Million

MinePlex (PLEX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. Over the last seven days, MinePlex has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar. One MinePlex coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000703 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MinePlex has a market cap of $52.03 million and approximately $3.18 million worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MinePlex alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 49.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.48 or 0.00427250 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 67.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,523.21 or 0.28300897 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About MinePlex

MinePlex (PLEX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 321,088,405 coins. MinePlex’s official message board is t.me/mineplex_news_ru. The official website for MinePlex is mineplex.io. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio.

MinePlex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MinePlex is a CrossFi project designed to combine the stability and liquidity of traditional financial instruments with the security and transparency of blockchain technology.Liquid token with limited issue. The PLEX token is issued for every new block, i.e. once a minute.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinePlex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MinePlex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MinePlex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MinePlex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MinePlex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.