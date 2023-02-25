Michael L. Scudder Sells 25,000 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Stock

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) Chairman Michael L. Scudder sold 25,000 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 265,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,784,328. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Old National Bancorp Stock Down 0.9 %

Old National Bancorp stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.82. 1,179,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,600,959. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.22 and a 52-week high of $20.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.85.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $622.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.30 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 11.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old National Bancorp

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.29%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONB. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 37.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,378,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $546,744,000 after acquiring an additional 9,124,230 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,592,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $503,862,000 after purchasing an additional 678,451 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,684,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $353,935,000 after buying an additional 1,796,305 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,423,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,638,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,637,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,355,000 after buying an additional 203,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

About Old National Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The firm’s Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

Read More

