MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $191.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.86 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 13.92%. MGP Ingredients’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. MGP Ingredients updated its FY23 guidance to $5.05-5.20 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $5.05-$5.20 EPS.

MGP Ingredients Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:MGPI opened at $104.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 4.31. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 0.90. MGP Ingredients has a 52-week low of $75.35 and a 52-week high of $125.74.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

MGP Ingredients Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is 9.78%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total value of $205,233.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 167,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,351,010.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 5,603 shares of company stock valued at $567,467 in the last 90 days. 36.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 36,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after buying an additional 7,795 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,004,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,964,000 after buying an additional 18,839 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at $784,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MGPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on MGP Ingredients from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on MGP Ingredients from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

About MGP Ingredients

(Get Rating)

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products, Branded Spirits and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.