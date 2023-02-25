Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.33.

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.66. 257,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,509. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.72. Merit Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $50.46 and a 52-week high of $76.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 54.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $293.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.14 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMSI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,704,654 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $548,409,000 after purchasing an additional 617,129 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,700,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $378,653,000 after acquiring an additional 377,858 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,517,226 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $177,766,000 after purchasing an additional 61,808 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,038,184 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $115,178,000 after purchasing an additional 112,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,495,948 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $84,537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

