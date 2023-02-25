MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Issues Earnings Results

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $1.14, Briefing.com reports. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 30.13%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.92) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,156.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.27 and a beta of 1.59. MercadoLibre has a 52-week low of $600.68 and a 52-week high of $1,275.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,038.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $950.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on MELI. Citigroup raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. TheStreet raised MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,250.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,245.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,450.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,260.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MercadoLibre Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in MercadoLibre by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 178.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

