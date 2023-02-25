MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

MDU stock opened at $32.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. MDU Resources Group has a 12-month low of $24.92 and a 12-month high of $32.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.06.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. MDU Resources Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that MDU Resources Group will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $0.2225 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDU. Corvex Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the second quarter worth about $235,576,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 17.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,179,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $494,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711,439 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 99.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,410,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,575 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter worth about $61,385,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the third quarter worth about $21,385,000. 70.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

