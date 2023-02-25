mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.11

mdf commerce inc. (TSE:MDF – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.11 and traded as high as C$3.70. mdf commerce shares last traded at C$3.63, with a volume of 3,125 shares trading hands.

mdf commerce Trading Down 2.8 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$3.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$155.21 million, a P/E ratio of -6.31, a PEG ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.52.

mdf commerce Company Profile

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include strategic sourcing, ecommerce, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplace.

