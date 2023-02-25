MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.64-$4.91 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.00 billion-$13.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.94 billion. MasTec also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.64-4.91 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MTZ shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on MasTec from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on MasTec from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen reduced their price target on MasTec from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. StockNews.com raised MasTec from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on MasTec from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MasTec presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $110.50.

MTZ stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.18. 1,986,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,942. MasTec has a 12-month low of $62.36 and a 12-month high of $100.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 231.39 and a beta of 1.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTZ. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in MasTec by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in MasTec in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in MasTec by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

