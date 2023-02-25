MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZGet Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.64-4.91 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.91 billion. MasTec also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.64-$4.91 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,986,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,942. MasTec has a 1-year low of $62.36 and a 1-year high of $100.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 231.39 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.11.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTZ shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on MasTec from $90.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MasTec from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of MasTec in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $110.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 40.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in MasTec in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MasTec in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of MasTec by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,796 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec during the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

